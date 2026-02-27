California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB) and BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BANCORP 34 and California International Bank, N.A.”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANCORP 34 $54.19 million 2.01 $7.86 million $1.06 15.08 California International Bank, N.A. $5.09 million 7.03 N/A N/A N/A

Get BANCORP 34 alerts:

BANCORP 34 has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANCORP 34 14.51% 4.02% 0.38% California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares BANCORP 34 and California International Bank, N.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

BANCORP 34 has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of BANCORP 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of BANCORP 34 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BANCORP 34 beats California International Bank, N.A. on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BANCORP 34

(Get Free Report)

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides term, working capital, construction, USDA, small business administration, equipment, assisted living and skilled nursing, renewable energy and solar equipment, and commercial real estate loans; and small to medium size business and business acquisitions financing; lines of credit; multi-family finance; and employee stock ownership plans, HOA lending, and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; treasury management products; and merchant card processing, cash management, e-banking, mobile and online banking, bill payment, and merchant capture services. The company operates through its network of full-service branches in Scottsdale and Arizona, as well as Alamogordo and Las Cruces, New Mexico. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About California International Bank, N.A.

(Get Free Report)

California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BANCORP 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCORP 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.