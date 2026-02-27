Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.5833.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $40.00 target price on Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th.

OPCH stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 7,621.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry’s most experienced home infusion businesses.

