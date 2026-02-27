Brokerages Set Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Price Target at C$32.43

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.43.

SCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set a “moderate buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Strathcona Resources from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd.

Shares of Strathcona Resources stock opened at C$28.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.96. The stock has a market cap of C$6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.61. Strathcona Resources has a 12-month low of C$22.75 and a 12-month high of C$45.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Strathcona Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan. Its Saskatchewan thermal properties rely on the same steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) processes as its Cold Lake Thermal properties.

