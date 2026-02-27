Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 3,045.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,045.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,100 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Panmure Gordon restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded Anglo American to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,300 to GBX 4,500 in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,760 to GBX 3,220 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd.

LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,815.81 on Friday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,900.01 and a twelve month high of GBX 3,877. The company has a market capitalization of £40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,347.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,900.28.

In other news, insider Magali Anderson bought 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,882 per share, for a total transaction of £7,867.86. Also, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,882 per share, with a total value of £7,089.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,279,316. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends.

Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

