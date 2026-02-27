Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $28.50 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.96. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,297,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,378,000 after buying an additional 737,084 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,220,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,959,000 after acquiring an additional 74,194 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,214,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,879,000 after acquiring an additional 301,334 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,552,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,325,000 after purchasing an additional 646,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,373,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HG. The company focuses on specialty lines of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, providing tailored solutions to clients around the world. Its underwriting platform is designed to address complex and niche risks across multiple industry sectors.

Established in 2016 and completing its initial public offering in 2017, Hamilton has concentrated on building a diversified portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products.

