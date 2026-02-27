Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several brokerages have commented on GBTG. Zacks Research raised Global Business Travel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Business Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 40,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GBTG opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Global Business Travel Group has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 275.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE: GBTG), formerly known as American Express Global Business Travel, is a provider of end-to-end corporate travel management solutions. The company helps organizations plan, book and manage business travel, meetings and events through an integrated suite of services. Its offerings include traveller support, expense management, virtual and in-person meeting services, data analytics and duty-of-care solutions tailored to enterprise customers.

Operating under a global network of offices and digital platforms, Global Business Travel Group serves clients across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

