Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.
Several brokerages have commented on GBTG. Zacks Research raised Global Business Travel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Business Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st.
View Our Latest Analysis on GBTG
Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GBTG opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Global Business Travel Group has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 275.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52.
About Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group (NYSE: GBTG), formerly known as American Express Global Business Travel, is a provider of end-to-end corporate travel management solutions. The company helps organizations plan, book and manage business travel, meetings and events through an integrated suite of services. Its offerings include traveller support, expense management, virtual and in-person meeting services, data analytics and duty-of-care solutions tailored to enterprise customers.
Operating under a global network of offices and digital platforms, Global Business Travel Group serves clients across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Business Travel Group
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.