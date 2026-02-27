Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,461 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $25,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $354.35 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $363.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 72.39%.

Analog Devices reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results, raised Q2 guidance and announced an 11% dividend increase and continued buybacks — reinforcing upside from AI/data-center and industrial demand. This is the primary bullish catalyst supporting the stock's recent gains.

Major research outlets and screeners are highlighting ADI as a top growth name (Zacks coverage, rank upgrades) and noting it hit a 52‑week high, which can attract momentum and institutional interest.

Celebrity/retail influencer visibility: Jim Cramer cited Analog Devices favorably relative to some peers, which can increase retail interest and short-term flows.

Short-interest reports in the feed show anomalous/zero values and NaN changes — the data appears unreliable and should be treated with caution; no clear short-squeeze signal from these entries.

Several media pieces recap long-term performance (e.g., what a $1,000 investment would have done) — useful for buy-and-hold investors but unlikely to move near-term price action.

Insider selling: CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares (~$1.5M) and reduced his holding by ~22%, as disclosed in an SEC filing. Large insider sales can create short-term negative perception even when company fundamentals are strong.

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $991,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 123,821 shares in the company, valued at $39,288,403.30. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total value of $2,271,227.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,381.39. This represents a 30.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,743 shares of company stock worth $16,836,340. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $365.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.96.

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

