Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $39.21 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $39,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Quanta Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 213.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 320.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock opened at $564.30 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $573.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $475.30 and its 200-day moving average is $438.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PWR shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $518.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $506.00 to $634.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.