Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 387,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,317 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $63,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 96.5% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.50 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $187.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.67. The stock has a market cap of $291.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

