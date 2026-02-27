Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 5,834 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Erste Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $28,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 89.3% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $426.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $472.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $535.67.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

