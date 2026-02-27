Short Interest in Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ) Grows By 3,614.4%

Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,603 shares, an increase of 3,614.4% from the January 29th total of 97 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,726 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,726 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Optimize Strategy Index ETF Stock Performance

Optimize Strategy Index ETF stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.78 million, a PE ratio of -1,425.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79. Optimize Strategy Index ETF has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $38.93.

Optimize Strategy Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $0.2103 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 58.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. Optimize Strategy Index ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -330.38%.

Optimize Strategy Index ETF Company Profile

The Optimize Strategy Index ETF (OPTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Optimize Strategy index. The fund aims to track an index of broad market US equities, choosing large- and small-cap firms perceived to have strong quality and momentum characteristics. Weighting is tiered, using a modified market-cap method OPTZ was launched on Apr 23, 2024 and is issued by Optimize.

