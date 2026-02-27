Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 932,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 510,791 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 1.2% of Erste Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $122,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research stock opened at $239.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $256.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.89.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.19.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

