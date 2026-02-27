Pettee Investors Inc. Raises Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,618 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.8% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after buying an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,593,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,215,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,678 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,668,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,594,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.58.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $184.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.96% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $4,856,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 846,772 shares in the company, valued at $148,794,775.84. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock worth $291,619,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Massive beat and aggressive guidance: NVDA posted record Q4 revenue (~$68.1B), strong data?center growth and guided to roughly $78B for Q1 — evidence demand for AI compute remains very strong. Company press release

Massive beat and aggressive guidance: NVDA posted record Q4 revenue (~$68.1B), strong data?center growth and guided to roughly $78B for Q1 — evidence demand for AI compute remains very strong. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street stays supportive: multiple firms quickly raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform calls after the print — a tailwind for medium/longer?term upside. Analyst target updates

Wall Street stays supportive: multiple firms quickly raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform calls after the print — a tailwind for medium/longer?term upside. Neutral Sentiment: CEO commentary and product roadmap: Jensen Huang doubled down on agentic AI, Vera Rubin and Blackwell product roadmaps that underpin future revenue — positive for long?term positioning but not an immediate sentiment cure. CNBC: CEO comments

CEO commentary and product roadmap: Jensen Huang doubled down on agentic AI, Vera Rubin and Blackwell product roadmaps that underpin future revenue — positive for long?term positioning but not an immediate sentiment cure. Neutral Sentiment: China exposure remains uncertain: NVDA disclosed limited revenue from China despite securing a small license to ship select H200 chips — this keeps upside conditional on geopolitical approvals. Reuters: China / supply notes

China exposure remains uncertain: NVDA disclosed limited revenue from China despite securing a small license to ship select H200 chips — this keeps upside conditional on geopolitical approvals. Negative Sentiment: Muted market reaction / profit?taking: despite the beat, investors sold into strength — many say the quarter was already largely priced in, so upside requires sustained execution vs sky?high expectations. Reuters: muted reaction

Muted market reaction / profit?taking: despite the beat, investors sold into strength — many say the quarter was already largely priced in, so upside requires sustained execution vs sky?high expectations. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and concentration risk: NVDA trades at a premium; investors worry about a stretched multiple, and a few bearish/neutral views highlight downside if AI capex slows. WSJ: valuation/sentiment

Valuation and concentration risk: NVDA trades at a premium; investors worry about a stretched multiple, and a few bearish/neutral views highlight downside if AI capex slows. Negative Sentiment: Competition & ecosystem risks: AMD, Broadcom and others are accelerating AI offerings; investors flagged rising competitive pressure and customer diversification (e.g., Meta/AMD deals) as a risk to NVDA’s long?term pricing power. Benzinga: competitive risk

Competition & ecosystem risks: AMD, Broadcom and others are accelerating AI offerings; investors flagged rising competitive pressure and customer diversification (e.g., Meta/AMD deals) as a risk to NVDA’s long?term pricing power. Negative Sentiment: Governance / liability flags: notable investor criticism (e.g., Michael Burry) around rising purchase obligations and heavy insider selling added caution for some holders. Finbold: Michael Burry concerns

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

