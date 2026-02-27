Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $193.84 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,726 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $193,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.9% during the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 43,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 991 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 22.4% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 13,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $900.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.44.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $657.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $656.04 and its 200 day moving average is $686.79. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.24, for a total transaction of $5,106,100.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,352.84. The trade was a 74.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.77, for a total value of $1,574,473.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,746,335.16. This represents a 16.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 103,837 shares of company stock valued at $66,356,760 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

