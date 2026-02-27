MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,257,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of MDU Resources Group worth $414,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,087,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,105,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,674,000 after acquiring an additional 651,136 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,790,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,523,000 after acquiring an additional 460,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,000,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,676,000 after acquiring an additional 390,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital set a $21.00 target price on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MDU stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.72 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.22%.

Insider Transactions at MDU Resources Group

In related news, Director Charles M. Kelley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.84 per share, with a total value of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,366.04. This represents a 164.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc is a diversified energy and services holding company headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota. The company operates through two primary segments: Utilities and Construction Services and Pipelines & Midstream. Serving a broad geographic footprint across the upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest, MDU provides essential energy distribution and infrastructure services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The Utilities segment delivers electric and natural gas distribution services in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.