First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD is LeClair Wealth Partners LLC’s Largest Position

LeClair Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 14.5% of LeClair Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. LeClair Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $23,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 309.9% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2,695.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

FIXD stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.43.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index. The fund may hold derivatives. FIXD was launched on Feb 14, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

