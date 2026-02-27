Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,543,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $422,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $4,455,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 22.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 117,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,811 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,458,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,747,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on YMM. iA Financial set a $8.00 price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings cut Full Truck Alliance from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE YMM opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.22.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.