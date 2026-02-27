Vanguard Group Inc. Has $411.47 Million Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,924,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 154,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Crocs worth $411,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Crocs during the second quarter worth $49,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Crocs during the second quarter worth $58,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 72.7% during the third quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Crocs by 159.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.21 and a twelve month high of $122.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.77.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.37. Crocs had a positive return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 2.01%.The company had revenue of $957.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Crocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.880-13.350 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.670-2.770 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 12,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,215,228.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,119,066.72. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Crocs from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price objective on Crocs in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

