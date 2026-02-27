Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 32,641 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,522,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of OUTFRONT Media worth $394,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,788,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,192,000 after purchasing an additional 822,845 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 24.0% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,925,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,063,000 after buying an additional 758,952 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 36.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,702,000 after buying an additional 497,781 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 9.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,980,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,393,000 after buying an additional 448,993 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 497.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 333,027 shares during the period.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OUTFRONT Media news, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,271 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $276,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,642.35. The trade was a 19.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised OUTFRONT Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, New Street Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting OUTFRONT Media this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and outlook: OUT beat consensus EPS and revenue, reported AFFO of $129.5M and management guided to double?digit AFFO growth in 2026 — signs of accelerating revenue and margin momentum that support higher valuation. Read More.

Q4 results and outlook: OUT beat consensus EPS and revenue, reported AFFO of $129.5M and management guided to double?digit AFFO growth in 2026 — signs of accelerating revenue and margin momentum that support higher valuation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/target increase: TD Cowen raised its price target from $24 to $32 and set a “buy” rating, signaling increased analyst confidence and providing upside to current levels. Read More.

Analyst upgrade/target increase: TD Cowen raised its price target from $24 to $32 and set a “buy” rating, signaling increased analyst confidence and providing upside to current levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnership and investment: OUTFRONT entered an exclusive multi?year commercial partnership with AdQuick and agreed to invest up to $20M, improving planning/buying capabilities for out?of?home (OOH) and accelerating digital measurement/monetization. Read More.

Strategic partnership and investment: OUTFRONT entered an exclusive multi?year commercial partnership with AdQuick and agreed to invest up to $20M, improving planning/buying capabilities for out?of?home (OOH) and accelerating digital measurement/monetization. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder return: Board declared a $0.30 quarterly dividend (?4.2% yield), reinforcing income appeal for yield?seeking investors. Ex?dividend date set for March 6. Read More.

Shareholder return: Board declared a $0.30 quarterly dividend (?4.2% yield), reinforcing income appeal for yield?seeking investors. Ex?dividend date set for March 6. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Additional analysis and color: Earnings call transcript and analyst writeups highlight digital OOH momentum and transit recovery but suggest watching key metrics versus estimates for sustainability. Read More.

Additional analysis and color: Earnings call transcript and analyst writeups highlight digital OOH momentum and transit recovery but suggest watching key metrics versus estimates for sustainability. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Balance sheet and valuation risks: OUT carries high financial leverage (debt/equity ~4.75) and liquidity ratios below 1.0 (quick/current ~0.79), and trades at a relatively elevated P/E (~35.8); these factors increase sensitivity to interest rates and demand shocks despite strong operating momentum.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company had revenue of $513.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.