Insider Buying: Black Bear Minerals (ASX:BKB) Insider Buys A$1,810,000.00 in Stock

Black Bear Minerals Ltd (ASX:BKB – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Hayes purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.91 per share, with a total value of A$1,810,000.00.

Black Bear Minerals Limited (ASX: BKB) is an Australian-listed mineral exploration company. As an exploration-focused entity, its principal business activity is the identification, acquisition and advancement of mineral exploration projects. The company operates under the common industry model of generating and evaluating targets, undertaking field work and drilling programs, and advancing prospective deposits through technical studies and permitting processes.

Black Bear Minerals is not described as a commodity producer; rather, it concentrates on early- to mid-stage exploration activities.

