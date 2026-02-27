Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,525,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.6% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $897,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Apple by 333.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $276.47 target price on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $272.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $288.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.