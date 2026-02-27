Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,933 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Energy Fuels worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

UUUU opened at $22.84 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Timothy James Carstens sold 59,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $889,738.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,004.55. This trade represents a 35.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alex G. Morrison sold 38,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $556,604.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 110,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,772.96. The trade was a 25.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company’s core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels’ operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

