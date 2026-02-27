Solgold PLC (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Short Interest Update

Solgold PLC (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,672 shares, an increase of 6,166.7% from the January 29th total of 282 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,707 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 295,707 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Solgold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLGGF opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Solgold has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Solgold alerts:

Solgold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolGold plc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and advancement of large-scale copper-gold porphyry deposits. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, SolGold’s core business is the exploration, resource definition and pre-development planning of its flagship Cascabel project in northern Ecuador. The company’s activities span geological surveying, deep-drilling campaigns and detailed metallurgical studies aimed at de-risking and optimising its deposits for future production.

The centerpiece of SolGold’s portfolio is the Alpala deposit within the Cascabel concession, where systematic drill programmes have delineated a substantial copper-gold resource.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.