Generali Investments Management Co LLC Increases Stake in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 408.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $284,358,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 6,828.4% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 517,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,965,000 after buying an additional 509,809 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 190.7% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 624,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,415,000 after buying an additional 409,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,290,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,171,533,000 after acquiring an additional 257,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Biogen by 633.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 291,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,585,000 after acquiring an additional 251,600 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total value of $531,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,232.69. This trade represents a 24.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Biogen from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.04.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $188.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.68. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.16.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

