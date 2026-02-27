Generali Investments Management Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $304.00 to $247.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus set a $360.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.9%

International Business Machines stock opened at $242.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $227.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.56. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $214.50 and a one year high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

