Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMT Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 610,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 289,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 27,310 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 189,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 177,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

