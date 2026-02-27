Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Increases By 2,819.1%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,246 shares, a growth of 2,819.1% from the January 29th total of 351 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,391 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 37,391 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bureau Veritas Trading Up 2.3%

BVVBY opened at C$69.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.40. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of C$54.06 and a 12-month high of C$69.58.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a global provider of testing, inspection and certification services, helping clients manage risk, ensure quality and demonstrate compliance across a wide range of industries. Headquartered in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, the company operates under its OTCMKTS:BVVBY ticker for U.S. investors, while maintaining a strong presence on European markets. With a reputation built on technical expertise and impartiality, Bureau Veritas supports businesses in meeting regulatory standards and enhancing operational performance.

The company’s core activities encompass laboratory testing, on-site inspections, auditing and regulatory certification.

