Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Sentry Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Amazon.com stock opened at $207.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,217,051.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,539. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. CICC Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.
View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN
More Amazon.com News
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: BofA and other analysts reiterate bullish views on AWS capacity expansion and long?term upside for AMZN; analysts argue aggressive gigawatt buildout could underpin future revenue as AI demand grows. Is Amazon Underestimated? Analyst Shares Reason Why AWS Is Doubling Down On Gigawatts During AI Skirmish
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo and other buy?side commentary reiterated Overweight/Buy ratings citing doubling AI compute demand for AWS — support that can limit downside and attract value?oriented buyers. Wells Fargo Reiterates Overweight for Amazon
- Positive Sentiment: Notable investors continue to add to positions — billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller reported purchases of AMZN in Q4, signaling conviction from some large allocators amid the pullback. 2 Unstoppable Stocks Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Just Loaded Up On
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports say Amazon is considering up to a $50B investment in OpenAI but may tie funding to an IPO or an AGI milestone — a potential long?term strategic positive but with conditional timing that creates uncertainty. Amazon’s $50 billion OpenAI investment may depend on IPO or AGI milestone
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data show a material increase in short positions earlier in February (reporting variance across feeds) — higher shorting can amplify volatility but the absolute short % remains modest vs. float.
- Negative Sentiment: A U.K. appeals ruling cleared the way for two mass lawsuits from retailers and consumers seeking up to £4B alleging marketplace abuse — legal exposure raises potential fines, damages and reputational risk. Amazon refused permission to appeal go-ahead for UK lawsuits
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory pressure continues: California AG has sought injunctions tied to alleged retail price controls and other jurisdictions (Spain/Italy) are pressing Amazon on competition/privacy — these cases increase legal / compliance costs and uncertainty. Spain antitrust action California seeks injunction
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and hedge?fund moves: recent disclosures show insider sales (including senior officers) and MIG Capital trimmed its AMZN stake — such flows can weigh on sentiment even if they are routine. Insider Selling: Amazon VP Sells Shares MIG Capital Cuts Amazon Stake
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to Amazon’s roughly $200B AI/data?center capex plan continues to pressure the stock: investors are focused on near?term cash flow impact and timing of returns, driving the recent pullback into bear?market territory. Amazon’s in a Bear Market—What to Expect for the Rest of Q1
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.