Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Sentry Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $207.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,217,051.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,539. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. CICC Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

