Analysts Set TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) PT at $11.25

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTGT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. TechTarget has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $15.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 904.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 68.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 888,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 362,500 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc operates as a specialized media and information services company focused on the technology sector. Through a network of over 140 online channels and dedicated sites covering a wide range of IT topics—from cloud computing and cybersecurity to data analytics and storage—the company delivers targeted content, research, and insights to enterprise technology buyers. TechTarget’s offerings enable technology vendors and service providers to engage with qualified audiences at every stage of the purchasing cycle.

The company’s core products include purchase intent data solutions and lead-generation platforms designed to identify and nurture prospects actively researching technology solutions.

