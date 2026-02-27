UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Barclays

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UWMC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $4.40 price target on UWM in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price target on UWM in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on UWM from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 1.85. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). UWM had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.87%.The firm had revenue of $945.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.12 million. Analysts expect that UWM will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.8%.

Insider Activity at UWM

In related news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $2,765,659.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 346,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,376.89. The trade was a 64.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,348,052 shares of company stock valued at $103,845,430. Company insiders own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in UWM during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UWM by 437.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 98,837 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in UWM by 23.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Key UWM News

Here are the key news stories impacting UWM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record origination and revenue outperformance — UWM posted its highest quarterly loan volume since 2021 (reported ~ $49.6B in Q4) and Q4 revenue of ~$945M, well above consensus, signaling strong top?line momentum and market share gains. InsiderMonkey: Record Loan Volume & Q4 Revenue

Record origination and revenue outperformance — UWM posted its highest quarterly loan volume since 2021 (reported ~ $49.6B in Q4) and Q4 revenue of ~$945M, well above consensus, signaling strong top?line momentum and market share gains. Positive Sentiment: Strong full?year origination — UWM reported ~$163.4B total originations for 2025, reinforcing the narrative of operational strength in a lower?rate environment. National Mortgage Professional: $163.4B Originations

Strong full?year origination — UWM reported ~$163.4B total originations for 2025, reinforcing the narrative of operational strength in a lower?rate environment. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — UWM set a $0.10 quarterly dividend (ex?dividend Mar 19), implying a near?term yield around 9–9.5%, which can attract income?seeking investors and support demand. Dividend Announcement

Dividend declared — UWM set a $0.10 quarterly dividend (ex?dividend Mar 19), implying a near?term yield around 9–9.5%, which can attract income?seeking investors and support demand. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large call?option activity — Traders bought a heavy block of calls (~54,116), which could reflect speculative bullish bets or hedging around earnings/guidance volatility; ambiguous for direction.

Unusually large call?option activity — Traders bought a heavy block of calls (~54,116), which could reflect speculative bullish bets or hedging around earnings/guidance volatility; ambiguous for direction. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst note: Barclays trims price target from $7 to $6 but keeps an Overweight rating — that reduces upside vs. prior targets but still signals institutional conviction; mixed signal for near term. Benzinga: Barclays Note

Analyst note: Barclays trims price target from $7 to $6 but keeps an Overweight rating — that reduces upside vs. prior targets but still signals institutional conviction; mixed signal for near term. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss — reported EPS (~$0.06–$0.08 across reports) fell short of the ~$0.09 consensus, and margins/ROE remain weak, which has been a primary cause of downward pressure. Zacks: Q4 EPS Miss

EPS miss — reported EPS (~$0.06–$0.08 across reports) fell short of the ~$0.09 consensus, and margins/ROE remain weak, which has been a primary cause of downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Cautious / wide Q1 revenue guide — management gave a $650M–$850M revenue range vs. consensus ~ $816.5M; the low end and breadth increase near?term uncertainty and give market room to downgrade expectations.

Cautious / wide Q1 revenue guide — management gave a $650M–$850M revenue range vs. consensus ~ $816.5M; the low end and breadth increase near?term uncertainty and give market room to downgrade expectations. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CEO Mat Ishbia sold a large block of shares (632,874 reported), materially reducing his ownership; significant insider sales can amplify negative sentiment even if for liquidity reasons. SEC Filing: Insider Sale

Insider selling — CEO Mat Ishbia sold a large block of shares (632,874 reported), materially reducing his ownership; significant insider sales can amplify negative sentiment even if for liquidity reasons. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: stock hit a 12?month low after the results — reflects investor concern over the EPS miss, guidance and insider activity. Article on New Low

About UWM

United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

