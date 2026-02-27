Brokerages Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Target Price at $5.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $2.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $178.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Group Walters purchased 6,459,973 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $7,751,967.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,509,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,967.60. This represents a 91.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $9,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,459,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,591,764.09. This represents a 53.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 7,546,617 shares of company stock valued at $10,088,417 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 619,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 396,233 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 220.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,069,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 2,111,951 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,478,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 516,666 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for oncology. Leveraging a proprietary structure-based drug discovery platform, the company designs selective inhibitors aimed at critical cancer targets. Zentalis’ research and development efforts center on delivering differentiated therapies that address unmet medical needs in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The company’s lead product candidate, ZN-c3, is an orally administered inhibitor of the p53-MDM2 interaction, currently being evaluated in Phase I clinical trials for advanced solid tumors and hematologic cancers.

