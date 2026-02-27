Brokerages Set Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT at $124.62

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.6190.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group set a $150.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $126.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.96. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $142.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.58.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a positive return on equity of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Brent A. Beebe sold 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $274,230.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,691. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $770,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 541,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,056,000 after acquiring an additional 20,786 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,942,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 11.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,346,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,045,000 after acquiring an additional 143,295 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

