OS Therapies (NYSEAMERICAN:OSTX) Shares Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

OS Therapies Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:OSTX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.43. 342,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 470,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on OSTX. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of OS Therapies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research upgraded OS Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of OS Therapies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get OS Therapies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OS Therapies

OS Therapies Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OS Therapies

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -3.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OS Therapies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of OS Therapies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of OS Therapies in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in OS Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OS Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

OS Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers. OS Therapies Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OS Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OS Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.