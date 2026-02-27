Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.9011 and last traded at $0.9340. Approximately 90,947 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 34,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9398.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Heidmar Maritime in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heidmar Maritime presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.40.

Heidmar Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: HMR) is a global provider of commercial and technical management services for oil and chemical tanker vessels. The company specializes in the operation of crude oil, refined products and chemical tankers under both time charter and voyage charter arrangements. Through its proprietary tanker pools, Heidmar offers owners and charterers enhanced vessel utilization and competitive freight rates by aggregating capacity and optimizing employment across global trade lanes.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, Heidmar Maritime operates a modern, double?hull fleet that includes a mix of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax tankers, Aframaxes and medium range (MR) product vessels.

