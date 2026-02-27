SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDRX) Stock Price Down 1% – What’s Next?

SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDRX – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.27 and last traded at $32.31. 22,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 20,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF Trading Down 1.0%

The stock has a market cap of $192.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33.

Get SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF alerts:

SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%.

Institutional Trading of SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF

SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF ( NASDAQ:LDRX Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks capital appreciation and current income. The fund primarily invests in large-capitalization companies listed within the Russell 1000® Index or S&P 500® Index, focusing on those considered “market leaders” based on strengthening business metrics and favorable quantitative factors. Additionally, the fund employs an options strategy, writing deep out-of-the-money put and call options with short durations (typically 1–7 days) to generate additional income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.