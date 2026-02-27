SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDRX) Stock Price Down 1% – What’s Next?

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2026

SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDRXGet Free Report) fell 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.27 and last traded at $32.31. 22,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 20,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF Trading Down 1.0%

The stock has a market cap of $192.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33.

SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%.

Institutional Trading of SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDRXFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks capital appreciation and current income. The fund primarily invests in large-capitalization companies listed within the Russell 1000® Index or S&P 500® Index, focusing on those considered “market leaders” based on strengthening business metrics and favorable quantitative factors. Additionally, the fund employs an options strategy, writing deep out-of-the-money put and call options with short durations (typically 1–7 days) to generate additional income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.