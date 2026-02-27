First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (NASDAQ:SHRY) Trading Down 0% – Time to Sell?

First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (NASDAQ:SHRY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.03 and last traded at $44.87. 7 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.88.

First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The firm has a market cap of $17.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55.

Get First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.2652 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF

About First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHRY. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (SHRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Shareholder Yield index. The fund offers passive management by tracking an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted based on shareholder yield characterized by dividends, net shares buybacks, and debt reduction. SHRY was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.