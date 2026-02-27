Bold Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:BEAGU) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BEAGU – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 28,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Bold Eagle Acquisition Trading Up 1.9%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bold Eagle Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition stock. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BEAGU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Bold Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Bold Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ: BEAGU) is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware and listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The company was formed to raise capital in order to merge with, acquire or otherwise combine with one or more businesses, enabling a private company to become publicly traded without undergoing the traditional initial public offering process.

Through its initial public offering, Bold Eagle Acquisition offers units consisting of common shares and warrants.

