Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.84 and last traded at $37.76. Approximately 13,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 47,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $148.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 506,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after purchasing an additional 78,523 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 95,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

