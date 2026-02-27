TBC Bank Group (OTCMKTS:TBCCF) Stock Price Up 11.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF – Get Free Report) shot up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.52 and last traded at $64.52. 551 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

TBC Bank Group Stock Up 11.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.10.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC is a leading banking and financial services organization headquartered in Tbilisi, Georgia. Established in the mid-1990s as a local commercial bank, the group has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest financial institutions in the South Caucasus region. In 2014, TBC Bank Group PLC completed a successful initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange, broadening its investor base while retaining a principal listing on the Georgian Stock Exchange and an over-the-counter presence in the United States under the symbol TBCCF.

The group provides a comprehensive suite of retail, corporate and investment banking services.

