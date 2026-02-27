Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Announces Earnings Results

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.37), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.Flutter Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Flutter Entertainment’s conference call:

Flutter delivered strong Q4 headline results (group revenue +25%, Adjusted EBITDA +27%), but FanDuel saw customer churn and some market-share loss after very high NFL gross margins (~19%) led to adverse recycling and mis-timed generosity in Q4.

The company launched FanDuel Predicts in Q4 with encouraging early signals and is committing to significant investment — guiding prediction markets spend toward the upper end of its prior range (closer to $300 million ) to drive customer acquisition and market-making opportunities in non?regulated states.

in Q4 with encouraging early signals and is committing to significant investment — guiding prediction markets spend toward the upper end of its prior range (closer to ) to drive customer acquisition and market-making opportunities in non?regulated states. Profitability and cash metrics were mixed — net income and free cash flow declined due to higher interest, tax and M&A/CapEx spend, yet management completed $1 billion of buybacks in 2025, plans $250 million of returns in H1 2026, and targets leverage of 2.0–2.5x over the medium term.

of buybacks in 2025, plans $250 million of returns in H1 2026, and targets leverage of 2.0–2.5x over the medium term. Operational transformation is progressing — Flutter is on track for targeted $300 million of cost savings by 2027, driven by platform migrations (e.g., Sky Bet, PokerStars, Snai) and efficiency programs that free up investment for growth.

of cost savings by 2027, driven by platform migrations (e.g., Sky Bet, PokerStars, Snai) and efficiency programs that free up investment for growth. International momentum continues (Q4 international revenue +19%) with strategic expansions in Italy and Brazil — PokerStars migrations boosted Italian revenues and Brazil customer acquisition is up materially, with increased investment planned to capture share ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE FLUT traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,136,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,708. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.64 and its 200-day moving average is $225.04. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $114.74 and a 52 week high of $313.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.48, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Flutter Entertainment this week:

Several research analysts have commented on FLUT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 0.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Flutter Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

