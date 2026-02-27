Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Financial Survey

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Kraft Heinz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of BellRing Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Kraft Heinz shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of BellRing Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kraft Heinz and BellRing Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kraft Heinz -23.44% 7.07% 3.68% BellRing Brands 7.88% -64.79% 25.12%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kraft Heinz 6 14 0 1 1.81 BellRing Brands 2 5 12 0 2.53

Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus target price of $24.89, suggesting a potential upside of 1.30%. BellRing Brands has a consensus target price of $38.88, suggesting a potential upside of 106.23%. Given BellRing Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than Kraft Heinz.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kraft Heinz and BellRing Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kraft Heinz $24.94 billion 1.17 -$5.85 billion ($4.94) -4.97 BellRing Brands $2.32 billion 0.95 $216.20 million $1.45 13.00

BellRing Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kraft Heinz. Kraft Heinz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BellRing Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Kraft Heinz has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Kraft Heinz on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands. It sells its products through its own sales organizations, as well as through independent brokers, agents, and distributors to chain, wholesale, cooperative, and independent grocery accounts; convenience, value, and club stores; pharmacies and drug stores; mass merchants; foodservice distributors; institutions, including hotels, restaurants, bakeries, hospitals, health care facilities, and government agencies; and online through various e-commerce platforms and retailers. The company was formerly known as H.J. Heinz Holding Corporation and changed its name to The Kraft Heinz Company in July 2015. The Kraft Heinz Company was founded in 1869 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels. BellRing Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

