U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHALB) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) Head-To-Head Review

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

U-Haul pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste pays an annual dividend of $37.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. U-Haul pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste pays out 200.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get U-Haul alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U-Haul and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U-Haul $5.83 billion N/A $367.09 million $0.48 96.75 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste $1.94 billion 5.63 $743.97 million $18.86 19.34

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has lower revenue, but higher earnings than U-Haul. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U-Haul, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.7% of U-Haul shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares U-Haul and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U-Haul 2.14% 1.64% 0.61% Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 27.93% 21.10% 13.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for U-Haul and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U-Haul 0 0 0 0 0.00 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 1 3 2 0 2.17

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a consensus target price of $300.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.74%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is more favorable than U-Haul.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste beats U-Haul on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U-Haul

(Get Free Report)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane. It also provides uhaul.com, an online marketplace that connects consumers to independent Moving Help service providers and independent self-storage affiliates; auto transport and tow dolly options to transport vehicles; and specialty boxes for dishes, computers, flat screen television, and sensitive electronic equipment, as well as tapes, security locks, and packing supplies. This segment rents its products and services through a network of approximately 2,100 company operated retail moving stores and 21,100 independent U-Haul dealers. As of March 31, 2022, it had a rental fleet of approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers, and 46,000 towing devices; and 1,844 self-storage locations with approximately 876,000 rentable storage units. The company's Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers loss adjusting and claims handling services. It also provides moving and storage protection packages, such as Safemove and Safetow packages, which offer moving and towing customers with a damage waiver, cargo protection, and medical and life insurance coverage; Safestor that protects storage customers from loss on their goods in storage; Safestor Mobile, which protects customers stored belongings; and Safemove Plus, which provides rental customers with a layer of primary liability protection. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life and health insurance products primarily to the senior market through the direct writing and reinsuring of life insurance, medicare supplement, and annuity policies. AMERCO was founded in 1945 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán. It provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services. The company also offers non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, airlines, and other commercial tenants; catering, handling, and ground transportation services, as well as engages in the various commercial operations. In addition, it holds concessions to operate the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and various airports in Colombia, including the Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in Medellín, the José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, the Los Garzones Airport in Montería, the Antonio Roldán Betancourt Airport in Carepa, the El Caraño Airport in Quibdó, and the Las Brujas Airport in Corozal. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.