Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Trading 9.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,908.75 and last traded at $1,908.75. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,740.00.

Barry Callebaut Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,661.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,489.07.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG is a leading global manufacturer of high-quality cocoa and chocolate products, supplying industrial customers, chocolatiers, food service providers and retailers. Formed in 1996 through the merger of Belgian Callebaut and French Cacao Barry, the company is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. It operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Jacobs Holding AG, leveraging more than 170 years of combined expertise in cocoa processing and chocolate manufacturing.

The company’s product portfolio spans semi-finished chocolate, cocoa powders, cocoa butter and chocolate fillings, coatings and decorations.

