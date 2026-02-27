Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Shares Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.4306 and last traded at $0.4306. Approximately 19,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Rise Gold Trading Down 11.8%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Inc is a Canada?based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing high-grade gold assets in the United States. The company’s flagship project is the historic Idaho-Maryland gold mine, located near Grass Valley in northern California. Rise Gold holds the mineral rights and surface leases for the site, which was one of North America’s most prolific underground gold producers during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

At the Idaho-Maryland property, Rise Gold is conducting a systematic exploration and resource-definition program.

