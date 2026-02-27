Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $17.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 106.92%.

Here are the key takeaways from Personalis’ conference call:

Personalis reported explosive clinical growth— 6,183 tests in Q4 (329% YoY) and >16,000 tests in 2025 —and announced Medicare coverage for breast and lung surveillance while guiding to 43,000–45,000 tests in 2026 and $78–80M in revenue.

Personalis reported explosive clinical growth— —and announced Medicare coverage for breast and lung surveillance while guiding to and $78–80M in revenue. Biopharma MRD revenue is accelerating (? 240% YoY growth in 2025) as the company shifts from lower?value legacy projects to higher?value, multi?year MRD partnerships, with MRD/pharma revenue guided to $20–21M in 2026.

Biopharma MRD revenue is accelerating (? growth in 2025) as the company shifts from lower?value legacy projects to higher?value, multi?year MRD partnerships, with MRD/pharma revenue guided to $20–21M in 2026. Margins and profitability will be pressured near term—gross margin compressed to 11% in Q4 and 22.7% for 2025, 2026 gross margin guide is 15–20%, and management expects a ~<$105M net loss and ~$100M cash burn in 2026 despite a $240M cash balance.

Margins and profitability will be pressured near term—gross margin compressed to 11% in Q4 and 22.7% for 2025, 2026 gross margin guide is 15–20%, and management expects a ~<$105M net loss and ~$100M cash burn in 2026 despite a $240M cash balance. Product innovation continued with the launch of the opt?in Real?Time Variant Tracker, now in an early access program, designed to detect therapy?targetable and resistance mutations during MRD surveillance and potentially increase clinical utility and physician stickiness.

NASDAQ PSNL traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.03. 1,492,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,608. The company has a market capitalization of $801.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. Personalis has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $11.50.

PSNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Personalis from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Personalis from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Personalis from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) is a clinical?stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next?generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company’s core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T?cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno?oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in?depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

