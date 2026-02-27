Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Shares Up 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $2.97. 31,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 79,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lixte Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lixte Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a market cap of $21.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in Lixte Biotechnology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 93,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 42,530 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,350 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lixte Biotechnology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s research centers on selectively targeting key enzymes and pathways involved in DNA damage response and cell cycle regulation, with the goal of creating novel oncology drugs that improve patient outcomes with manageable safety profiles.

Lixte’s lead programs include selective inhibitors of cell cycle checkpoints and related targets, designed to potentiate the effects of standard-of-care chemotherapies and overcome resistance mechanisms.

