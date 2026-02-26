Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 191,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 167,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0508 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.
The Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income exempt from regular United States federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds issued by state and local governments and their agencies. It may also hold tender option bonds and other municipal derivatives to help manage duration and enhance yield.
Managed by Eaton Vance Management, a leading asset management firm with a history dating back to 1924, the fund leverages the firm’s experience in fixed-income investing.
