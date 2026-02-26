Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 191,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 167,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0508 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 17.7% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 605,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 85,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period.

The Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income exempt from regular United States federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds issued by state and local governments and their agencies. It may also hold tender option bonds and other municipal derivatives to help manage duration and enhance yield.

Managed by Eaton Vance Management, a leading asset management firm with a history dating back to 1924, the fund leverages the firm’s experience in fixed-income investing.

