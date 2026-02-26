Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Trading 3.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.4230. 9,714,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 28,655,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Positive Sentiment: Company set FY?2026 revenue guidance of $450.0M–$500.0M, well above the consensus ~$409.7M, signaling stronger top?line expectations for next year.

Company set FY?2026 revenue guidance of $450.0M–$500.0M, well above the consensus ~$409.7M, signaling stronger top?line expectations for next year. Positive Sentiment: Management reported a record contracted backlog and said the company hit the top end of its 2025 revenue guidance, supporting growth visibility. Business Wire: Q4 & Full?Year 2025 Results

Management reported a record contracted backlog and said the company hit the top end of its 2025 revenue guidance, supporting growth visibility. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted strong backlog-driven momentum that helped RDW gain roughly 20% on the week, reflecting investor enthusiasm for the company’s pipeline. Fool: Why RDW Soared 20%

Market commentary highlighted strong backlog-driven momentum that helped RDW gain roughly 20% on the week, reflecting investor enthusiasm for the company’s pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat expectations—$108.79M vs. consensus ~$98.78M—showing demand growth, which supports the stronger FY?26 guide. Q4 Press Release (PDF)

Q4 revenue beat expectations—$108.79M vs. consensus ~$98.78M—showing demand growth, which supports the stronger FY?26 guide. Neutral Sentiment: Shares displayed intraday volatility—initial weakness after the report then a rebound—indicating investors are weighing the revenue/guidance upside against profitability concerns. Benzinga: Intraday Move

Shares displayed intraday volatility—initial weakness after the report then a rebound—indicating investors are weighing the revenue/guidance upside against profitability concerns. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed badly: reported ($0.58) vs. consensus ($0.16), and the company showed a large negative net margin (~70.3%) and negative ROE (~16.2%), raising near?term profitability concerns. MarketBeat / earnings summary

Q4 EPS missed badly: reported ($0.58) vs. consensus ($0.16), and the company showed a large negative net margin (~70.3%) and negative ROE (~16.2%), raising near?term profitability concerns. Negative Sentiment: After?hours selling and analyst skepticism followed the earnings miss, which explains bouts of weakness even after the positive guidance and backlog news. Benzinga: Post?earnings Reaction

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDW. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Redwire from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Redwire from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Redwire Trading Up 11.1%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.45.

In other Redwire news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 49,985 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $500,349.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,094,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,390,940. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,400,346 shares of company stock worth $453,127,301. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Industrial Partners LP grew its position in shares of Redwire by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Industrial Partners LP now owns 85,496,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,765,262 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Redwire in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,372,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwire in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,206,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwire during the second quarter worth $32,652,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Redwire by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,708,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

