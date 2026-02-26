Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

VERA traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.35. 1,953,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.16. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $56.05. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Positive Sentiment: FDA priority review and NEJM/ASN recognition for atacicept — Vera reported positive Phase 3 ORIGIN?3 data for atacicept in IgA nephropathy that were presented at ASN Kidney Week and published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The FDA has granted priority review for the atacicept BLA with a PDUFA date of July 7, 2026, and the company expects a potential U.S. commercial launch in mid?2026. Management also said recent 2025 equity and debt financings leave the company well?capitalized into and beyond approval and launch. Vera Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Financials/earnings update — Vera released FY?2025 results and quarterly EPS figures; one report shows EPS of ($1.39) for the quarter (slightly missing consensus by ~$0.05). The results highlight continued operating losses but the company emphasizes runway provided by recent financings. Investors will focus on how close the company is to commercialization economics once/if atacicept is approved. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling — multiple senior executives (including the CEO, CFO, COO and other officers) sold shares on Feb 23 at roughly $42/share (CEO Marshall Fordyce sold ~16,925 shares; other officers also reduced holdings). Such clustered insider sales can prompt investor caution and short?term selling pressure despite the regulatory progress. Vera Therapeutics Insider Sells

VERA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.18.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $130,851.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 64,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,029.56. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Grant sold 4,949 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $207,759.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,318.38. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,490 shares of company stock worth $1,405,910. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

