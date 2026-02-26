Darby Anderson Sells 396 Shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) EVP Darby Anderson sold 396 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $41,722.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,478.56. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darby Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 24th, Darby Anderson sold 733 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total value of $78,416.34.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.02. The company had a trading volume of 269,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,147. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a one year low of $88.96 and a one year high of $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADUS. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Addus HomeCare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Addus HomeCare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings/earnings call emphasized continued revenue growth, margin-leverage opportunities and an M&A-driven growth strategy for 2026 — supports longer?term earnings upside. Addus HomeCare Earnings Call Highlights Growth And Scale

Q4 earnings/earnings call emphasized continued revenue growth, margin-leverage opportunities and an M&A-driven growth strategy for 2026 — supports longer?term earnings upside. Positive Sentiment: Stephens trimmed its price target from $140 to $135 but kept an “overweight” rating — the new target implies meaningful upside from current levels, indicating analyst confidence in the company’s outlook despite the cut. Stephens price target note

Stephens trimmed its price target from $140 to $135 but kept an “overweight” rating — the new target implies meaningful upside from current levels, indicating analyst confidence in the company’s outlook despite the cut. Neutral Sentiment: Addus will participate in the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference (investor visibility event; typically neutral but can aid liquidity/coverage). Conference participation

Addus will participate in the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference (investor visibility event; typically neutral but can aid liquidity/coverage). Neutral Sentiment: Some published short?interest data in the feed shows zero shares (data glitch/inconsistent reporting across sources) — treat those specific zero figures with caution. MarketBeat ADUS page

Some published short?interest data in the feed shows zero shares (data glitch/inconsistent reporting across sources) — treat those specific zero figures with caution. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling over Feb. 24–25: CEO R. Dirk Allison sold two blocks (4,988 and 2,364 shares) and multiple senior EVPs sold smaller blocks across the two days — coordinated insider sales can pressure sentiment even if individual sales are routine and pre?planned. See CEO filing. CEO insider-sale SEC filing

Significant insider selling over Feb. 24–25: CEO R. Dirk Allison sold two blocks (4,988 and 2,364 shares) and multiple senior EVPs sold smaller blocks across the two days — coordinated insider sales can pressure sentiment even if individual sales are routine and pre?planned. See CEO filing. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose earlier in February (as of Feb. 13 there were ~1.15M shares short, ~6.5% of shares outstanding and ~4.6 days?to?cover) — elevated short activity can amplify downward price moves. Short interest data

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.

The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

